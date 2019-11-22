RENSSELAER — On Thursday, Nov. 14, Rensselaer Police arrested 56-year-old Thomas Steele of Chalmers on charges of possessing methamphetamine, hypodermic needles and a firearm. This is according to information from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
On that day, at approximately 1:20 p.m., officers went to an address on Cherry Street to serve an arrest warrant. Steele answered the door after officers knocked and was told that there was a warrant for his arrest on a parole violation. Officers went into the house with Steele and followed him to the bedroom so he could get shoes to put on.
While standing in the bedroom, an officer saw a spoon with two crystal rocks on it that looked to be Methamphetamine. Steele was asked about the substance and allegedly "tried to destroy it" before officers could collect it as evidence. One rock was crushed, however the second rock was collected. The crushed rock on the ground was field-tested and, according police, showed a positive reaction for methamphetamine.
Steele then allegedly granted consent to officers to search the rest of the house. An RPD detective then located hypodermic needles in the bedroom and in the bathroom trash. The detective also saw a plastic bag on a chair in the living room and, when they opened the bag, they allegedly found a loaded handgun inside.
Police said that, at that time, Steele "became visibly upset and stated he would be locked up for 30 years.'”
Steele was transported to the Jasper County Detention Center for his original arrest warrant and was given the aforementioned additional charges.