JASPER COUNTY — A car chase that began in Tippecanoe County on Saturday came to a crashing end in Jasper County with one man arrested for excessive speeding and other charges.
According to Indiana State Police, Anthony Jenkins, 25, of Chicago, was arrested for leading state troopers on a chase through two counties. The chase began on the northbound lane on I-65 at the 174-mile marker at 5:37 p.m., EST, on Saturday. It started one mile south of the Indiana 25/175 exit in Tippecanoe County.
Preliminary investigation by Trooper Michael Risley has revealed that he was stationary with his lights on sitting at the 174-mile marker near I-65 when he observed a vehicle, a gray 2019 Dodge Charger, northbound at a high rate of speed. Risley attempted to stop the vehicle, but Jenkins shut off his car’s lights and appeared to be fleeing from the trooper.
As both vehicles exited the construction area at the 177-mile marker, the trooper’s car broke down and the Charger continued on.
A second trooper, Dakota Michael, overheard the radio traffic on his police radio and relocated the Dodge Charger at the 189-mile marker in Tippecanoe County. Michael, who was off duty in a fully-marked state police vehicle, witnessed what appeared to be the same Charger running at a high rate of speed. Michael attempted to catch up to Jenkins, who was driving from the left shoulder of the interstate to the right shoulder, passing other cars in a reckless manner.
However, Michael also lost sight of the Charger near the 201/US 24 exit in Jasper County. That’s where deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department picked up the chase. Jenkins pulled off the interstate and traveled eastbound on US 24 when his car went off the road and slammed into a ditch. Jenkins then bailed out of the vehicle and ran.
Michael along with a pair of other state troopers also arrived at the crash scene as did White County Sheriff’s Department K-9 handler, Deputy Michael McKean. McKean and his K-9 would later locate Jenkins, who was taken into custody without incident. Jenkins was later transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail and arrested on preliminary charges of:
• Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle a Level 6 Felony
• Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated Endangerment an A Misdemeanor
• Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated a C Misdemeanor
• Reckless Driving a C Misdemeanor
• Operating While Never Receiving a License a C Misdemeanor
The investigation continues. Departments assisting were troopers from Indiana State Police Lafayette and Lowell posts, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, White County Sheriff’s Department and Farney’s Towing.