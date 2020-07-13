WHEATFIELD — A Beech Grove man driving through Jasper County last week was arrested and charged with four offenses by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Tymothy J. Debolt, 31, will face charges of dealing in methamphetamine (Level 4 felony), possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony), habitual traffic offender (Level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor) after he was spotted at a gas station in Wheatfield on July 7.
According to police, a female subject called 911 advising the sheriff’s department that a vehicle had followed her from Ind. 2 and I-65 into Wheatfield.
After his car was found stopped at a gas station, deputies approached Debolt, who said he followed the other vehicle because he thought it was one of his “buddies.” Deputies would later discover that Debolt was a habitual traffic offender and should not have been driving.
Because Debolt appeared nervous and because of his previous record, JCSD brought in K9 Alfa and his handler to complete an open-air sniff of Debolt’s vehicle. Alfa alerted police to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
Eventually, deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, which revealed individual baggies containing a crystal substance that field-tested positive for meth. Paraphernalia was also found.
Debolt was later transported to the Jasper County Detention Center. Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.