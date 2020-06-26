RENSSELAER — Calls to the Rensselaer Police Department of possible drug activity at a home on the 400 block of N. Weston Street in Rensselaer led to the arrest of two Rensselaer men on Tuesday.
According to police, Francisco Rodriguez, 29, and Charles Josh Beaver, 41, were arrested after RPD officers responded to a caller who advised of a suspicious male subject walking in the alley near N. Weston Street.
When officers arrived, they recognized Rodriguez as the subject in question just inside the open door at the rear of a home occupied by Beaver.
When Beaver saw officers at the doorway, he reportedly tried to hide an object he had in his hand behind a blue container. Officers were also able to see paraphernalia commonly used with methamphetamine use inside the home.
Beaver was untruthful initially about what he had in his hand, but later showed an officer a baggie that contained pills he did not have a prescription for.
After both Beaver and Rodriguez were asked to step outside of the house so that a search warrant could be secured, Beaver fled back into the house where he held a door closed so officers could not enter. Entry was eventually gained into the home and Beaver was taken into custody for resisting law enforcement.
A search warrant was obtained and while doing a search, officers noticed that the blue container they saw earlier had disappeared. It was later located in the bathroom of the home and found to contain a white residue inside that tested positive for methamphetamine.
A digital scale sprinkled with a white residue also tested positive for meth, police reported, and baggies of meth, prescription pills and a hypodermic needle were also found.
A glass pipe was never located and believed to have been flushed down the toilet.
Because children were at the residence at the time of the search, Jasper County’s Department of Child Services were brought in to start its own investigation. The children were allowed to remain in the custody of their mother pending the investigation.
Rodriguez and Beaver were transported to the Jasper County Jail, with Rodriguez facing charges of possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony) and visiting a common nuisance, which is a misdemeanor.
Beaver was charged with possession of meth (Level 5 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony), neglect of a dependent (Level 6 felony), possession of a hypodermic needle (Level 6 felony) and possession of a controlled substance and resisting law enforcement, both of which carry A misdemeanors.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.