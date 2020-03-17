The following is a release from Jasper County Medical Director Dr. Marianne Nelson and various county offices:
Jasper County has not had anyone meet the criteria for testing to this point. Testing is currently done through the emergency room at Franciscan Hospital Rensselaer.
Follow these points:
1. Do not panic. Think of your community and what you can do to help others. We are striving to keep businesses open in our county.
2. Wash your hands for 20 seconds frequently and avoid touching your face.
3. Stay home if you have a cough with fever. Seek medical help only if you are having difficulty breathing, weakness or are in a high risk group. Avoid overwhelming our health care system with minor symptoms. Runny nose with upper airway cough is NOT associated with covid-19.
4. Avoid travel to high risk areas.
5. Social Distancing. Maintain at least six feet of distance from those exhibiting symptoms. Do not shake hands.
6. Meetings should be limited to essential personnel only. Avoid large gatherings greater than 10 people. Online meetings are encouraged.
7. Screening of the general public and employees can be done as necessary. Courthouse security will screen, take your temperature and ask you to sign in upon entering the courthouse. If you do not adequately meet these requirements, entry will be denied.
8. Rely on information from reliable sources. Visit the Indiana state department of health (ISDH) website or the Center for disease control (CDC) website or the Jasper County website for updates.
—————
Health Department - Debra Nagel, Emergency Preparedness & Communicable disease nurse. Nancy Bailey, County health nurse
1. Effective immediately, Friday shot clinics are suspended until further notice.
—————
Sharon Colee – Community Services – their buildings will be closed to outside visitors, except by approved appt. only.
March 17 – March 20, 2020 – Hot lunch meals will be delivered to each of the three Senior Centers from the meal provider. A curb side delivery of this meal will be provided by staff at each of the centers.
All public transportation will operate within the normal schedule.
Homemaker services provided by our In-Home Service employees will continue.
Energy Assistance will continue by individual appt. at the Rensselaer location as long as funding remains to assist applicants.
—————
Pat Williamson – Sheriff – Jail Lobby remains open. Will be adding extra patrols. Two School Resource Officers (SRO) are available to transport groceries (not shop) to those in need.
—————
Judge Potter – ongoing court cases will be placed on hold until further notice. Electronic monitoring of all Community Correction Inmates will be increased to reduce inmate population at Community Corrections.
—————
Kara Fishburn – Clerk of the Courts/Election – Voters for May 5 primary are encouraged to vote by mail and request absentee ballot from Clerk’s office. The Clerk’s office will not perform marriages at this time and until further notice.
—————
Donya Jordan – Treasurer – encourage payment of taxes by mail or at bank drive-up at Demotte State Bank, First Merchants/Lafayette Bank & Trust, or at Alliance Bank. The Commissioners plan to utilize the drive-up window at the old PNC bank to collect tax payments as well.
—————
Dawn Hoffman – Assessor – Taxpayers are encouraged to mail their Personal Property Self Assessment forms to the Assessor’s office rather than hand deliver.
—————
Security – at Security checkpoint visitors will be screened. They must sign in with name, email, and phone number. They will also have their temperature taken. If not complying then no entry. Employees will also have their temperature taken. If a fever, they will be asked to leave and their department head will be notified.
—————
Bryan Overstreet - Purdue Extension – Purdue establishes his rules. There will be no face-to-face meetings until after April 6. Reevaluate after that date.
—————
Courthouse Cleaning – Custodians - extra cleaning will be performed using disinfectant on door knobs, desks, railings, etc…. County will be providing each office with Kleenex and disinfectant wipes.
—————
Vickie Bozell - Fairboard Association – Effective immediately – no building rentals until further notice. All events are cancelled.
—————
Derek Cortez - Soil & Water – currently closed to public because they follow federal guidelines. They are working remotely. They can be reached at 219-866-8008.
—————
Jacob Taulman - Prosecutors Office – their office has postponed non -essential meetings and is staggering employee’s hours.
—————
Mike Spangler - Probation – Visitors are by appointment only.
—————
Mark Sinclair - Animal Control - only lobby is open to visitors. Few animals are there as of today.
—————
Kim Grow – Auditor’s Office - Commissioners have decided to have all mail, Fed Ex, and UPS dropped only at Security desk indefinitely. Departments are to pick up their mail daily at the Security desk.
—————
Commissioners – Kendell Culp, Dick Maxwell, Jim Walstra – The County Council will be meeting tonight, March 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners room. The Coronavirus discussion will be made by County Medical Director Dr. Marianne Nelson, the Health Dept, Sheriff Pat Williamson, and EMA Director Karen Wilson. The public is invited to view on Facebook live by going to the Facebook page Kendell Culp, Jasper County Commissioner. Please refer to the jaspercountyin.gov website or local media outlets for further information.
—————
Reminder – this is fluid information and what we know to be true today, March 17, 2020. Because this is a rapidly changing situation further updates will be given as warranted.