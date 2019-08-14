JASPER COUNTY — Several drivers were treated for minor injuries after a multi-vehicle crash at the 228-mile marker on Interstate 65 in Jasper County on Tuesday evening.
Northbound and southbound lanes on I-65 were closed for a period of six hours, allowing officials to clean the roads of debris.
The drivers were Richard Turner, 61, of Cincinnati, Ohio, driving a 2013 Mack semi truck and double trailer owned by UPS; Geoffrey Minger, 30, of Chicago, Illinois, driving a beige 2015 Land Rover; Matthew Chalik, 36, of Hobart, driving a silver 2012 Hyundai Sonata; Einnhoj Ford, 26, of Indianapolis, driving a maroon 2008 Chrysler Town and Country; Wiitanen Chong, 34, of Hampshire, Illinois, driving a blue/black 2018 Toyota Camry; and Alexander Nicksic-Goodall, 29, of Indianapolis, driving a semi pulling a UPS ground freight trailer.
The accident occurred near a construction site zone at approximately 11 p.m. Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police trooper Israel Rosillo shows that northbound traffic on I-65 had come to a stop for a lane closure. This was a scheduled lane closure for road construction in the area of the 230-mile marker.
The right lane was being closed by an arrow-board as well as traffic barrels. A tractor and double trailer was northbound and the driver, Turner, failed to see the slow/stopped traffic ahead. The tractor-trailer was loaded with freight.
According to ISP, the semi struck a 2015 Land Rover driven by Minger, who told troopers at the scene that he saw the semi approaching his vehicle from the rear at a high rate of speed after checking his mirror. Minger took evasive action and pulled out of his lane in an attempt to elude the oncoming semi.
This action resulted in a less sever collision with the Land Rover. However, the semi continued and crashed into a third vehicle that was stopped in traffic. This impact caused three other vehicles to crash into each other. The semi then went into the median and rolled across the road, coming to a rest blocking the southbound lanes. The northbound lanes were also blocked as a result of the initial impact.
I-65 was closed until 5 a.m. for crash investigation as well as cleanup of the scene by Cheever’s Towing. Drivers were transported to several local hospitals for treatment.
Assisting at the scene were Cheever's Towing of DeMotte, Keener Township Fire/EMS, Jasper County Sheriff's Department and Wheatfield EMS,