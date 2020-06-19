RENSSELAER — Rensselaer’s city pool won’t open this weekend as planned due to a busted motor.
Rensselaer Parks Department Superintendent Joe Effinger said the LaRue Memorial Pool at Brookside Park was scheduled to be opened Friday, but it appears it won’t open until the middle of next week.
“We’re in the process of fixing that motor right now,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll have it up and running early next week.”
No season passes will be provided this year. Instead, there will be a daily fee of $3 for kids under 14 and $5 for older teens and adults.
It is unclear how long the pool will remain open when it does open next week. In the past, it has closed around Labor Day.
“With what’s going on, we may be open for three weeks and not be able to reopen if something happens,” Effinger said in reference to COVID-19. “We might have to shut down. That’s how were’ going to work it. But we’re hopeful.”