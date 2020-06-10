JASPER COUNTY — On March 13, the leadership of CDC Resources, Inc. initiated an emergency management plan to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since then the organization has diligently worked to protect those that they serve and those that they employ.
The Direct Support Professionals (DSPs), supervisors, activity specialists and program coordinators have selflessly put those they serve first every day. CDC is an organization that provides service to developmentally challenged adults in a five-county area. Resource centers are located in Monticello and Rensselaer.
At its May board meeting, directors passed a resolution honoring CDC Resources employees as heroes for the exemplary service they are providing during this difficult time.
Executive director Roxanne Roman stated, “There are no sufficient words to detail the dedication and perseverance that has carried our organization through this pandemic and ensured the well-being of our CDC Resources family. It has taken continued acts of selflessness and heroism to carry on our mission during this unprecedented time. I am overwhelmingly grateful for our employees. Thank you CDC Resources employees for everything that you do every day to fulfill our mission and to bring joy to lives of others during a time that can be so uncertain personally.”
In addition to direct care the CDC Resources rest park attendants are front-line heroes. They work at the Wolcott and Kankakee rest parks on I-65. They have continued to work throughout this pandemic to support the flow of inter-state commerce by providing clean facilities, shelter and rest areas for the essential truck drivers and that ensures that the supply chain continues to meet the needs of the community, as well as the state and country.
Craig Hooker, board president, expresses the feeling of all the board members when he said, “The CDC Board of Directors is so proud of the hard work that all the staff has done during this COVID-19 pandemic. Each and every employee has had to step up and go above and beyond during this time. We are especially grateful for our frontline employees who work directly with our clients and have continued to give them the care and service they deserve. The term has been used a lot lately, but the Board thinks of all CDC employees as heroes. We want to say thank you!”
Please note that the thrift store is closed and will re-open around Stage 4 of the Indiana Back on Track Plan. The CDC asks that people refrain from making donations until the store re-opens.
For additional information or questions, please contact Carol Kreul (765-412-3980 or ckreul@comcast.net.)