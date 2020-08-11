RENSSELAER — A change in how schools will function in a COVID-19 world also necessitates a change in how students will be bused this fall.
The Rensselaer Central School Corporation encourages families to consider driving or walking as much as possible to and from school to help reduce crowding on buses.
If a bus is needed by students, it is recommended by the corporation and the local health department that every student eligible for bus transportation have a “single/regular way of traveling to and from school.” It is now RCSC policy not to allow transfers, changes or alternative routes/stops.
“Students are allowed to have one bus in the morning and one bus in the afternoon,” said RCSC officials. “These must be the same Monday through Friday. It is the parent/guardian’s responsibility to contact the transportation department to update route information to implement this new policy.”
Students will be encouraged to socially distance themselves on buses and students are expected to arrive at the bus stop wearing masks. Masks will be required while students are on the bus, including traveling to athletic events.
Bus drivers and monitors will wear face coverings and will sanitize hands before and after each physical interaction with students.
Students will be assigned a seat to assist in social distancing and tracking in the event there is a positive COVID case.
“We are in the process of hiring additional bus aides who will be logging students who get on the bus with Tyler’s Bus Attendance app,” school officials added. “Students in the same households will sit together as much as possible.”
Buses will be disinfected at the end of the morning and afternoon routes and an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer will be used periodically for deep cleaning.
Some windows and roof hatches will remain open on the bus to facilitate good airflow as weather permits.
Due to resurfacing work in the parking lot between the middle and high school through the month of August, morning drop-off for the middle school will be at the sidewalk by the soccer field on Washington St. Students will exit the bus and walk the sidewalks to the front door of the school.
Morning drop-off for the high school will remain the same.
Afternoon car riders and walkers will be dismissed from the middle school at 2:55 p.m. Bomber Drive will then be closed from the west drive at the middle school to the east end of the circle drive at the high school for bus loading only. Buses will park along the sidewalk on Bomber Drive.
Students will be dismissed from the middle school at the west end of the building to walk across the street with supervision where they will be led to their bus.
High school will dismiss students as normal and students will board their bus once they get to the sidewalk.
NOTE FROM RCSC: We encourage all students to bring a water bottle to school to use the new bottle filler stations in the halls. Water fountains without bottle fillers in the buildings are turned off. Please label water bottles if your student is in the elementary.