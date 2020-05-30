JASPER COUNTY — A motion to release a DeMotte man charged with the murder of his wife until trial was denied by Jasper County Circuit Court Judge John Potter Wednesday morning.
Joseph Carmen Borgia III, 37, has been charged with murder, two counts of neglect of a dependent where a situation endangers the dependents and possession of marijuana.
A jury trial was set for April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A new trial date has not been announced, but lawyers on both sides have met for hearings and pretrial conferences throughout the months of April and May.
Borgia was arrested after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Whispering Woods Drive in DeMotte on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
At approximately 8:25 p.m. that night, Keener Fire Department was notified of a residential structure fire in that area. Multiple fire units, medics and deputies responded to the scene.
Instead of fire, however, units on the scene found a deceased woman, identified as 35-year-old Amanda Borgia of DeMotte. An investigation at the scene concluded she had died from stab wounds received while she was inside the residence.