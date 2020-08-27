RENSSELAER — Reinforcements Design will hold a Big 3 Show & Tell event for car enthusiasts on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Reinforcement is located at 3193 W. Clark St. in Rensselaer and close to the I-65 interchange off Ind. 114.
Bring your ride to show and a story to tell. Parking will be at Reinforcement Design with room for trucks and trailers at the Jasper County Fairgrounds next door.
This free event, which is social distance compliant, will be held 8-11:30 a.m., with 11:30-1:30 p.m. allotted for lunch. Drivers are encouraged to grab lunch at several local venues with outdoor seating. They can then tour the REN ART WLK to check out the nearly 30 art murals.
A cruise will be held at 1:30 p.m. to historic Mt. Ayr, Indiana, where drivers will tour the Sigler General Store and Bank of Mt. Ayr and Auto Museum.
For more information, email Big3ShowandTell@gmail.com.