RENSSELAER — The second phase of the Rensselaer Art Walk (REN ART WLK) will kick off with Mural Week on June 28 through July 4.
Artists will be in town to spray paint artwork on the backs of several buildings in downtown Rensselaer, including the annex building wall looking into the alley and the Rensselaer Republican back lot.
Other businesses scheduled to participate include eMbers, Turning Point Surveying, Jasper County Economic Development and DeMotte Carpet.
Artists will make at least 10 pieces of art work in this second phase. Several pieces were created in last year’s Phase 1 of the project, but a handful were lost in the town mall fire last November.
Donations of snacks and food are in need for the artists. If you are interested in donating meals, snacks or beverages, contact Maggie Hickman at (312) 468-4952 to sign up.
San Francisco, California, artist Cameron Moberg will again serve as coordinator. He has asked 12 other artists to join him in Phase 2, including four other artists from California.
MURAL WEEK ARTISTS (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)
1. Cameron Moberg. SF, CA:
2. Ricky Watts. California:
3. Max Sansing. Chicago, IL:
4. Allison Bamcat. CA
5. Pawn Lords. CA
6. Caesar Perez. Chicago, IL
7. Mister Toledo. Long Beach, CA
8. Alex Ann Allen. Indiana
Instagram: Alex_ann_allen
9. Metabyte. Indiana
10. Nick Smith. Indiana
11. Christine Riutzel. Branson, MO
12. ELLE. New York City, NY
13. FASM. SF, CA