RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central school officials kept their promise that Saturday’s 2020 graduation ceremony wouldn’t resemble a fast food drive-through.
Time was allowed for families to drive slowly through the parking lot, drop their graduate off at a designated area and park in a roped-off viewing area with cones. When graduates approached the stage to get their diploma from RCHS principal Andrew Jones, families piled out of their vehicles to celebrate the moment and take pictures.
Once graduates received their diplomas, they returned to their vehicle and exited the parking lot.
The entire process took anywhere from 5-10 minutes per graduate as the corporation tried to make the experience as close to a normal graduation ceremony as possible. Over 100 seniors from the 117-member 2020 class participated in the event, which took nearly four hours to complete.
RCSC ditched its scheduled plan to hold the ceremony on the high school football field after Gov. Eric Holcomb delayed Phase 5 in re-opening the state last week. Since the state now hovers in Phase 4.5, as Holcomb calls it, large gatherings are limited to 250 people.
Rensselaer’s graduation ceremony would have exceeded 500 people if held at its scheduled time.
School officials discussed the possibility of breaking up the ceremony into two days or two different times, but decided on a drive-up graduation due to time constraints.