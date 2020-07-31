WHEATFIELD — Two teens were airlifted to a hospital with various injuries after an accident on Ind. 10 near County Road 350 West on July 20.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the two teens were ejected from a 2006 Monte Carlo driven by Bryce Dresher, 18, of Rensselaer. He and his passenger, a 16-year old from DeMotte, were not wearing safety restraints at the time of the crash.
Witnesses at the scene indicated the Monte Carlo ran off the road on the right side as it traveled eastbound. The police report states Dresher over corrected, lost control, which caused the vehicle to run back off of the roadway. It then struck the bank of a nearby drainage structure and overturned, ejecting the passengers as it did.
Wheatfield EMS and Fire responded to the scene, and two medical helicopters were requested due to the teens’ mechanism of injuries.
The sheriff’s release states the crash is still under investigation and “further information may be forthcoming.”