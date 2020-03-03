JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Clerk Kara Fishburn reminds Jasper County voters that absentee voting begins Tuesday, April 7 in the Circuit Court clerk’s office at the Courthouse and at the DeMotte Town Hall.
Absentee hours are Monday through Friday during the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. at the Courthouse and at night on Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the hours of 5-8 p.m.
Voting can also be done on Saturday, April 25 and Saturday, May 2 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.
At the DeMotte Town Hall, the hours are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at night from 5-8 p.m. on those days. Voting can also be done on Saturday, April 11 and Saturday, April 18 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.
College students who will be out of the county on Election Day may want to take advantage of these Saturday hours.
A voter may also vote by mail or a confined voter may vote before the traveling board by procuring a Traveling Board absentee ballot application from the clerk’s office. You may request an absentee ballot application by calling (219) 866-4929. Absentee ballot applications are being accepted now in the clerk’s office.
The deadline for someone to register to vote or make changes to their voter registration is Monday, April 6.