Michele Lintner and Lawrence Urlick met online through the original social media platform, MySpace, in October of 2006. Lawrence, up late one night competing with this friend, Shawn, for the highest number of friends on MySpace, randomly added Michele as his friend. He then sent her a message, saying hello and introducing himself to her, thereby sparking a conversation that would eventually lead him to the love of his life.
Right away, Michele and Lawrence discovered that they had a lot in common, such as their love for worship music, God, and that they both completed ministry school. Conversations between the two grew deeper and longer, forging a deep spiritual connection with both individuals longing to take the relationship to the next level, but unsure of the future due to the distance between them. Michele lived in North Carolina while Lawrence lived in Texas.
Their affection for each other grew to the point that Lawrence wanted to send Michele a gift. Now, giving out your address to a perfect stranger is not something you should take lightheartedly. Michele prayed to God for guidance, ultimately choosing to share her address with Lawrence. Her roommates were less than thrilled. Michele’s roommate, Jessica, voiced her concern that Lawrence could be a psycho killer or a weirdo that could have sent them a dead animal! In this day and age, both of those fears could have been a possibility. Thankfully, Lawrence was an upstanding gentleman. He sent Michelle a handwritten letter and a copy of his own recorded worship music.
The following December, Michele and Lawrence decided to meet in person at The One Thing New Years Conference at the International House of Prayer in Kansas City, Missouri. Again, her roommates tried to be the voice of reason for Michele. She was flying, alone, to meet a stranger she met on the Internet in a city she knew almost nothing about. Michele’s roommate, Brittany, offered to lend Michele her taser for protection! Although that was a spectacular offer, Michele would have not been able to get the taser on a plane.
Thankfully, Michele had another close friend living in Kansas City, Rachel, whom agreed to pick her up from the airport, attend the conference with her and give Michele a place to stay during the conference. Having a friend in arms gave Michele the confidence to embark on the journey from North Carolina to Missouri. You know what they say about the best laid plans...God laughs!
At the last minute, Rachel was unable to pick up Michele from the airport. Further, as Michele’s plane from North Carolina landed in Ohio, her connecting flight to Missouri took off, with her luggage! Unwavering in her faith, Michele prayed for God’s continuing provision. After receiving a voucher for a hotel stay, Michele took a connecting flight the next morning to Kansas City, with Lawrence picking her up from the airport. “He came walking up to me, head down, all shy, and gave me the biggest hug. In a weird way, it was almost like coming home,” said Michele.
During one of many conversations the couple had with each other, Michele mentioned how cool it would be to live in a castle. While in Kansas City, Lawrence located a castle and surprised Michele with a visit. The scene was unforgettable in the freshly fallen snow. The love between Lawrence and Michele continued to grow, but each kept their feelings for the other under wraps. So much so that Michele was becoming confused. She knew how she felt, but Lawrence’s feelings remained a mystery. Just before it was time to part ways, Lawrence told Michele he was falling in love with her through a song he wrote called ‘A Girl From Indiana.”
Close to Valentines Day, 2009, Lawrence surprised Michele with a visit. Michele and her friends had just attended a John Mark McMillan concert the night he arrived. Not knowing he was due to visit, Michele opted to retire for the night but her friends convinced her to get a bite to eat at a local restaurant. Seeing Lawrence at the restaurant chased away any exhaustion she may have been feeling.
A few days later, Lawrence and Michele took to the beach for a simple date night consisting of Wendy’s for dinner, Oreo’s for dessert, and a warm, cozy sleeping bag to ward off the chilly wind drifting from the ocean. “We were talking, eating and laughing [when] Lawrence said ‘I wonder what it would look like?” I thought, that’s a weird statement, so I asked ‘You wonder what would look like?” He said, “I wonder what your engagement ring would look like in the moonlight?” That’s when he reached into his bag, pulled out the ring, and asked me to marry him,” said Michele. From there, the couple made plans to marry in Indiana.
Wedding plans came together quickly. “I had always loved those wedding dresses that were simply white with no frills, sleeveless and the long train on the back with a line of buttons going from top to bottom. My mom took me to a consignment shop for dresses and lo and behold! I found “the one” dress, in my size, with the buttons!” explained Michele.
Michele and Lawrence chose to write their own vows for their wedding ceremony that took place in the courtyard at Barker Mansion in Michigan City. They provided them to the pastor for safekeeping, who would hand them over at the appropriate time. When it came time to say her vows, the pastor whispered in her ear, “I’m so sorry, but I forgot yours.” Seeing her panic, the pastor instructed Michele to speak from her heart.
“I started to cry a little bit but I composed myself and did the best I could to remember the poem, which I did for the most part!” said Michele. After that, instead of a unity candle or sand ceremony, Michele and Lawrence washed each other’s feet, like Jesus did with His disciples.
“My encouragement to married couples starting out is this: as much as you can, speak the truth in love. Don’t be afraid or too proud to humble yourself, even if you’re right, and apologize. Remember that real love is patient, kind, and it keeps no record of wrongs. Love is a choice that we make every day. The choice to stay together no matter how hard things get,” said Michele.
Michele and Lawrence Urlick will be married for 12 years next August. Though they don’t have any special plans for their anniversary today, they know that they will be spending it together.