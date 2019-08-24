We all want our kids to have a great year at school. For that to be possible, kids need to stay healthy.
The CDC offers some hints and tricks to keep kids healthy, whether they are in kindergarten or off to college.
Wash hands!
Germs are lurking everywhere. Touch a door handle, a desk top, or pull a chair out, then touch your face and get sick.
It does not have to happen that way. Hand-washing with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer, is the easiest way to prevent getting sick and spreading those nasty germs to others.
It is most important to wash hands before eating, after using the toilet, and after coughing or sneezing. Not only do kids stay healthy, but friends and staff stay healthy.
Eat well and be active
Maintaining a healthy weight is important for kids. Nearly 1 in 5 children in the U.S. are obese. This puts them at risk for other health issues-asthma, sleep apnea, joint problems, and Type 2 diabetes.
Most kids consume almost half of their calories at school. Schools promote healthy eating, so follow the schools example.
Encourage your kids to include fresh fruits and vegetables, grains, dairy, lean meats and oils in controlled portions in their diet. Limit saturated fats, added sugars, and sodium. Sugar can hide everywhere, so read labels.
Being active not only helps with weight control, but can help reduce anxiety and improve a child’s focus in school. Experts recommend at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day. Playing video games is not exercise.
Stay cool
Learn how to recognize, prevent, and treat heat-related illness. Remember these tips while outdoors:
• Workout and practice earlier of later in the day when temperatures are cooler.
• Limit outdoor activities during the middle of the day when it is the hottest.
• Pace yourself. Start slow and pick up the pace gradually.
• Wear sunscreen and reapply as directed.
• Drink more water. Muscle cramps can be an early sign of heat-related illness.
• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
Stay safe
Heads up! Kids can fall, knock their head, or get a concussion in any number of school settings. Being able to identify and respond to concussions early can help save lives.
Concussion signs you observe:
• Can’t recall events before or after a hit or fall.
• Appears dazed or stunned.
• Forgets instructions.
• Moves clumsily.
• Slow to answer questions.
• Loses consciousness- even briefly.
• Has mood, behavior, or personality changes.
Concussion signs reported
• Headache or pressure in head.
• Nausea or vomiting.
• Dizziness or blurry vision.
• Bothered by light or noise.
• Feeling sluggish or groggy.
• Confusion or memory problems.
• Just not feeling right.
Plan for emergencies
Plan ahead! Make sure kids know what to do if school is cancelled or let out early. Review frequently. Kids should have instructions in their backpacks if they too young to remember what to do.
Get vaccinated
Vaccinations help protect children and teens from life-threatening diseases like measles, whooping cough, and meningitis. This is one of the most important things parents can do to protect the health of their kid.
One of the newest vaccines available can prevent cancer. Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is a common virus that is spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact and leads to certain types of cancer later in life. Making sure your 11- to 12-year-old child gets two doses of the HPV vaccine.
Remember, student health is directly related to academic achievement. Have a great school year.