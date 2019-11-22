RENSSELAER — Karen Wiseman, a longtime clinical resource nurse at Franciscan Home Care and Hospice made her retirement official with a celebration at the Franciscan Health Rensselaer Medical Outreach Building Friday afternoon.
The celebration featured a gathering of Wiseman’s friends and colleagues from around the hospital’s staff and administration.
As part of the celebration, an entire hallway of the building was dedicated to the memory of Wiseman’s service, which spanned from 1975 until this year. A commemorative plaque on the wall states that the hallway “is devoted in gratitude for exemplary dedication and service in the promotion of home care and hospice services for Jasper County and surrounding communities ... in honor of Karen Wiseman, RN.”
Throughout her years, Wiseman has held the following roles:
- Staff nurse on third floor and head nurse of ICCU of Jasper County Hospital
- Coordinator, case manager and director of Jasper County Hospital Home Health Care and Hospice
- Director and clinical resource nurse of Franciscan Home Care and Hospice
She won the Norah J. McFarland Award for “action on behalf of home care, interaction with other providers, sensitivity to client needs, community service, statesmanship, leadership and integrity” in 2016 from the Indiana Association for Home and Hospice Care.