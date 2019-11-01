REMINGTON — The Remington Senior Center is enjoying the fall activities and events Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. October lead the way with holiday harvest parties and crafts throughout the month. Anyone that is 55 and over is welcome to join in the exercise classes, crafts, games, cards, movie day and more. Lunch is offered through reservation of a lunch meal no later than 9:00 a.m. the day before.
A delicious hot meal is served at 11:30 a.m. for those who are 60 years of age and older, at $2 per person.
Highlights for November:
Seniors In Motion Exercise Class
Mondays: 9 a.m. / Wednesdays: 10:00 a.m.
Inspirational Hour: Pastor Tom Bennett, Wolcott Christian Church
Tuesday, Nov. 12th — Noon
Birthday Celebration for November (Celebrating Nov. birthdays)
Wednesday, Nov. 13 — 11:30 a.m.
Nutrition Class — “A Healthier You” with Amara — Purdue Extension
Thursday, Nov. 14 — 12:30 p.m.
Jeopardy — Fun Game for All — Just like TV!
Friday, Nov. 15 — 12:15 p.m.
“Reflections with Sharon” — Encouragement/Motivation !
Wednesday, Nov. 20 — Noon
Care Giver Homes — Needed Home Care Assistance
Thursday, Nov. 21 — 11:45 a.m.
Popcorn and a Movie (Because of Winn Dixie)
Tuesday, Nov. 27 — 12:30 p.m.
Call the center at 219-261-228 for further information.