RENSSELAER — The committee overseeing Rensselaer's Safe Halloween event is still requesting volunteers and candy donations before the event takes place Sunday, Oct. 27, 5-8 p.m. at the Jasper County Fairgrounds.
The event, which allows local kids and families to collect Halloween candy while walk through a trunk-or-treat-like gathering at the fairgrounds, has come to replace traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating for many local families. Approximately 2,300 children walked through the event last year.
Rensselaer Fire Chief Kenny Haun and Police Chief Matt Anderson have both agreed that the event helps to keep local children safe. With kids less likely to be running around in the streets at night, it also relieves a burden on police and local first responders.
Haun's wife, Angie Haun, who keeps track of the event's financing, said that $3,000 is needed to fund the event every year. The fundraising for this year's event is going "very well."
"For this year, we're good," she said of the fundraising. "We have covered this year. We have $1,000 for next year right now. We're doing okay, but we've still got to raise that $2,000 for the next time."
The committee is also working to attract as many local businesses as it can.
"We have a good generation as far as businesses," Angie Haun said last week. "We have them still coming in."
In addition to the funding and the local business, the committee is also worried about its candy supply.
"We have the candy ordered that we order usually every year," she said. "We have 19,000 pieces."
She added that over 500 other pieces of candy have also been donated, as of last week.
Last year, roughly the same amount of candy was ordered, and the event still ran short. Volunteers had to make a last-minute run to Rensselaer's Walmart on the night of the event and buy out virtually its entire Halloween candy supply to make sure all of the kids could get candy.
Volunteers and candy donations are still needed.
Monetary or candy donations will be accepted at the Rensselaer Police Department, with checks payable to “Safe Halloween Event,” at P.O. Box 280, Rensselaer.
People with questions are encouraged to contact the RPD at 219-866-7602 or contact Kenny Haun at 219-866-2311.