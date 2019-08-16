RENSSELAER — Residents gathered at the eMbers Venue Thursday to take part in a town hall event covering numerous topics of concern to local communities.
The event was put on for the Jasper Newton Foundation by the market research firm Crane & Grey.
Partner Marc Oestreich said that the foundation has tasked the firm to understand the needs of the community. The firm is trying to gain insight into what can be done to attract more people and businesses to the area, as well as to satisfy the needs and wants of those who are already here.
The firm recently developed an online survey in which approximately 800 people participated. From that survey, and through additional interviews, the firm formed a list of eight categories locals are primarily concerned about in the area. These categories were the subject of Thursday's town hall event at eMbers.
"We've done lot of surveying and a lot of interviews in the area over the course of the last several months," said Scott Sawaya, the firm's director of accounts. "This is another opportunity for the community to come out so that we can hear them."
That list of eight concerns, from greatest to least, included education, health care, the economy and agriculture together, technology, the environment, infrastructure, culture and recreation together and government. The firm planned to spend about 15 minutes letting people who attended the town hall discuss each category.
"We want people to just share with us information about their community — things that are great, things that are not so great — and see what we can do to help shape the future," Sawaya said.
During Thursday's meeting, each of the eight categories were looked at through three lenses — what can be done to improve that category, what about that category can attract more people and how might local communities be able to become leaders in that category?
The firm insisted that the actual dialogue from Thursday's town hall be kept off the record to local media and that certain leaders and stakeholders in the community not be present. Oestreich said this was done so that the conversation could be as open and honest as possible.
It is worth mentioning, however, that one topic which gained a lot of traction was education specifically pertaining to childcare. The Jasper Newton Foundation has spent at least a year working with groups of parents from both counties to figure out how the communities can come together to fill a notable gap in childcare services.
“We are in a vacuum area in the state,” said Brienne Hooker, the foundation's director, during an August 2018 meeting of the Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce. “There’s quite a bit of movement on Newton County’s side.”
At that same meeting, Hooker had said surveys would be sent out to both counties in the near future.
“My goal ... is for this to be the hub of information and resource connection, whether those resources are dollars, humans, programs, whatever that is,” Hooker said last year. “Like Grand Central station, trains come in and trains go out.”
Oestreich said that the additional interviews for the firm's work, some of which lasted at least an hour, were conducted with 35-40 people, in addition to the online survey. With this and other steps, the firm is preparing to form an action plan on what it is possible for the foundation and other community entities to do to enhance its popularity over the next five-to-10-years.
Oestreich said the entire process of accumulating all the information for that action plan is expected to last a year.