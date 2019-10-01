RENSSELAER — Dedicated locals and alumni from St. Joseph's College conducted the first Puma 500 event, a go-kart race inspired by the Alumni 500 events prior to college’s suspension of operations.
The event took place Sept. 28 at the Jasper County Fairgrounds.
Despite the threat of rain from a constantly overcast sky, the weather held and the race went off without a hitch, ending in a tie between two racers — 2013 alumnus Travis Keppner and alumnus Ron Kasparian, who helped to put the event together after taking part in many previous races himself.
Both earned a victory spot after taking a risk when the track became blocked by three cars in front of them. Keppner, frustrated by the blockage, decided to risk cutting through the grass alongside the track. Kasparian, who was right behind him, decided to follow his lead.
"I was kind of like, 'Maybe they'll not really like that I'm cutting through the grass, but I'm going to do it," Keppner said with a laugh.
Kasparian had the advantage of having an electric car that is seemingly built to travel faster than Keppner's model.
"He ended up passing me at some point," Keppner said.
Because of those unique circumstances, the race was declared a tie, and both of them were honored with a brief ceremony afterward.
Kasparian said he and the others have been trying to put together their own event since the last race on the SJC campus in 2017. They have formed a group also known as Puma 500.
"We're not really the St. Joe Little 500 because that was a student race," said organizer Tom Messman Sr. "And, since we don't have any students, we've branched off and become Puma 500, which means it's the alumni, and that's the alumni race."
It has taken Kasparian and the rest of the team quite a while to set up the event, not least because a location was difficult to settle upon at first.
Registration funds from the 17 drivers involved will go toward helping to make the Puma 500 an annual event.