RENSSELAER — The City Council of Rensselaer discussed this year's upcoming Halloween Safety trunk-or-treat event Monday at city hall. This year's event will take place Sunday, Oct. 27, 5-8p.m. at the Jasper County Fairgrounds.
Building Commissioner Kenny Haun, who is also the fire chief, again encouraged locals to consider making donations of candy, money or manpower.
The event, a partnership between the Rensselaer Police and Volunteer Fire Departments, has seen great success. But it may not be able to last beyond this year if there aren't enough people who can offer help.
Due to the size of the event, and the numerous physical and financial demands it places on those who put it together, the planning for the next year’s event often begins literally at the moment the previous one ended. As of Monday, Haun said that the committee could "absolutely" use more volunteers and donations.
"We could use help if anybody wants to," said Mayor Stephen Wood in agreement. "If we don't get some help or some volunteers next year, to have an effect, it may be the last one this year."
Last year, Rensselaer's Wal Mart had virtually its entire candy supply bought out for the event. And that was only after a last-minute decision, when it was discovered that supplies were short at the fairgrounds.
"We need manpower," Haun said. "We did order 21,000 pieces of candy. We think we're going to be short on candy. We ordered 20,000 last year and ran out."
Currently, there are only around five or six people who are helping out regularly, according to Haun, who said the lack of manpower is the event's biggest problem.
He said that he may soon make a public relations fund request to help accommodate the event's needs, but he was not prepared to do so Monday night.
"The plan right now is to go ahead and do this year, move forward with everything and then reevaluate it, probably November, December," Haun said. "I'm not sure exactly when."
The event itself has ironically been a great success, likely growing each year. But this only increases the burden on those putting it together.
"The very first year we had it was like seven or eight years ago, at the old fire house," Haun said. "We were expecting somewhere right around 300-500 people. We had over 1,000. We outgrew downtown Rensselaer fairly quick, moved to the fairgrounds."
By Haun's recollection, approximately 2,300 kids walked through the event last year.
Haun said one member of the event's committee, Purdue Extension Educator Alice Smith, has been speaking, or plans on speaking, to local groups that might be interested in helping out, such as churches or 4-H groups.
"If they don't know you need it, they won't volunteer," said Councilman George Cover.
Haun said that, in addition to giving local kids a safe place to get candy for Halloween, the event likely takes a burden off of local first responders as well.
"I think it's relieved a lot of burden on the police department," he said. "We don't have kids darting out in front of traffic, going door-to-door, stuff like that."
Rensselaer Police Chief Matt Anderson agreed.
"Milroy, for example, was always a pretty popular spot for trick-or-treaters," Anderson said. "And it was a parking lot all the way from College to Sparling. You couldn't get through. So it has helped out a lot with the traffic in town."
Monetary or candy donations will be accepted at the Rensselaer Police Department, with checks payable to “Safe Halloween Event,” at PO Box 280 in Rensselaer.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the RPD at 219-866-7602 or Haun at 219-866-2311.