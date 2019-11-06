RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department arrested 44-year-old Amy Downs of Rensselaer Oct. 29, after an incident where she was found under the influence of drugs in public. This is according to information from the RPD.
On that day, at approximately 3 p.m., the Rensselaer Police Department received a call from a local business in reference to a woman who may be under the influence of an unknown substance.
An officer arrived and spoke with the woman, who was identified as Downs. She reportedly had difficulty speaking and keeping her balance. She then allegedly admitted to taking pills that she was not prescribed.
An RPD detective and an officer were given permission to search Downs’ purse and located various prescription medications inside.
Downs was released from the scene, while officers continued the investigation to see if she had a valid prescription for the medication that was located.
At approximately 5:45 p.m. the department received another call about Downs, saying that she was standing in the middle of the roadway in front of City Hall. Officers again approached her, and reported her as saying "that her daughter was inside the police department collecting rocks."
The police reported that Downs did not have a prescription for any of the medication that she had in her possession, and she was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared prior to being taken to the Jasper County Detention Center. She was booked in on charges of public intoxication, a B misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance, an A misdemeanor and possession of a legend drug, a level 6 felony.