RENSSELAER — The citizens of Rensselaer honored their local veterans this past weekend with several ceremonies around town.
The Rensselaer Central School Corporation hosted a program for area students to honor their local veterans early Monday morning. This was quickly followed by the city government's formal ceremonies at Weston Cemetery.
Because of Monday's heavy snowfall, Rensselaer Mayor Stephen Wood cut short his plans for a speech. Instead, a commemorative wreath was laid in the cemetery, before the firing of three volleys and the playing of "Taps." Afterwards, the small crowd of locals in attendance was thanked for braving the weather to honor the fallen who served.
This was followed by two additional programs for local senior citizens and their families — one held at the Rensselaer Care Center and the other at the city's new Autumn Trace senior living community.
During both of these ceremonies, members of the Van Rensselaer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution passed out commemorative flags and gift bags to veterans from a variety of backgrounds and military branches.
Local DAR leader Rhonda Kennedy took time during the Autumn Trace program to honor each individual branch of the military.
For the U.S. Army, she said "You are our eldest branch of service in the armed forces. You have shaped our country past, present and future. Thank you for your long-standing devotion and protection."
For the U.S. Marine Corps, she said "Your faithfulness to our country goes beyond measure. Thank you for your sacrifices and for being so very strong and proud of our nation."
For the U.S. Navy, she said "Thank you for giving us the protection of the largest and most capable navy in the world. Thank you for keeping danger away from our shore. You are truly courageous."
For the U.S. Air Force, she said "You are brilliant in the air. We draw our hope and strength from your wings. Thank you for being on standby for us from above."
For the U.S. Coast Guard, she said "You are the guardians of our coastline. Thank you for your service and your sacrifice. For putting your lives at risk to rescue ours, we honor you."
And for the U.S. National Guard, she said "You are the multitasker. Your support of our other armed forces is held in highest regard. We can rest peaceful at home, knowing you truly are always there, always ready."