Kara Fishburn, Jasper County Clerk, would like to let the voters of Rensselaer know that a Municipal General Election will be held in Rensselaer on Nov. 5, with the polls open for voting, 6 a.m.-6 p.m., prevailing local time. The following offices and candidates will be on the Municipal General Election ballot:

Mayor

Scott Barton Republican

902 East Thompson Street

Rensselaer IN 47978

Stephen (Steve) Wood Democrat

617 Jefferson Street

Rensselaer IN 47978

City Clerk-Treasurer

Frieda M. Bretzinger Republican

520 West Grace Street

Rensselaer IN 47978

City Councilman At-large

Russell C. Overton Republican

517 Countryside Circle

Rensselaer, IN 47978

City Councilman-Ward One

William (Bill) Hollerman Republican

157 West Emmett Avenue

Rensselaer IN 47978

City Councilman-Ward Two

Noelle Weishaar Republican

729 South Sparling Avenue

Rensselaer, IN 47978

City Councilman-Ward Three

George T. Cover Republican

1297 North Cover Court

Rensselaer IN 47978

City Councilman-Ward Four

Richard F. Comingore Republican

920 East Grace Street

Rensselaer IN 47978

Ernest Watson, Jr. Democrat

118 South Melville Street

Rensselaer IN 47978

Jasper County’s Absentee voting hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from the present until Nov. 4 at noon.

Specific hours for each day during the work week are 8 a.m. — noon and 1-4 p.m.

On Saturdays (Oct. 26 and Nov. 2), absentee voting hours will be 8 a.m. — noon and 1-4 p.m.

Absentee votes must be made at the Jasper County Courthouse. Polling locations for the Nov. 5 election are as follows:

Marion One: First Presbyterian Church, 220 N Cullen and Angelica Streets (866-7673)

Marion Two: Rensselaer Fire Dept. 1060 W Clark St. (866-5040)

Marion Three: First Presbyterian Church, 220 N Cullen and Angelica Streets, (866-7673)

Marion Four: Knights of Kolumbus, 325 E vine St., (866-938)

Marion Five: Saint Luke Lutheran Church, 704 East Grace St. (866-7681)

