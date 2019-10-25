Kara Fishburn, Jasper County Clerk, would like to let the voters of Rensselaer know that a Municipal General Election will be held in Rensselaer on Nov. 5, with the polls open for voting, 6 a.m.-6 p.m., prevailing local time. The following offices and candidates will be on the Municipal General Election ballot:
Mayor
Scott Barton Republican
902 East Thompson Street
Rensselaer IN 47978
Stephen (Steve) Wood Democrat
617 Jefferson Street
Rensselaer IN 47978
City Clerk-Treasurer
Frieda M. Bretzinger Republican
520 West Grace Street
Rensselaer IN 47978
City Councilman At-large
Russell C. Overton Republican
517 Countryside Circle
Rensselaer, IN 47978
City Councilman-Ward One
William (Bill) Hollerman Republican
157 West Emmett Avenue
Rensselaer IN 47978
City Councilman-Ward Two
Noelle Weishaar Republican
729 South Sparling Avenue
Rensselaer, IN 47978
City Councilman-Ward Three
George T. Cover Republican
1297 North Cover Court
Rensselaer IN 47978
City Councilman-Ward Four
Richard F. Comingore Republican
920 East Grace Street
Rensselaer IN 47978
Ernest Watson, Jr. Democrat
118 South Melville Street
Rensselaer IN 47978
Jasper County’s Absentee voting hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from the present until Nov. 4 at noon.
Specific hours for each day during the work week are 8 a.m. — noon and 1-4 p.m.
On Saturdays (Oct. 26 and Nov. 2), absentee voting hours will be 8 a.m. — noon and 1-4 p.m.
Absentee votes must be made at the Jasper County Courthouse. Polling locations for the Nov. 5 election are as follows:
Marion One: First Presbyterian Church, 220 N Cullen and Angelica Streets (866-7673)
Marion Two: Rensselaer Fire Dept. 1060 W Clark St. (866-5040)
Marion Three: First Presbyterian Church, 220 N Cullen and Angelica Streets, (866-7673)
Marion Four: Knights of Kolumbus, 325 E vine St., (866-938)
Marion Five: Saint Luke Lutheran Church, 704 East Grace St. (866-7681)