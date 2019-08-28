RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Lions Club congratulated local Lion Louis Degroot for 50 years of service to the club. His recognition ceremony took place at the Rensselaer Lions Club Awards Night event Tuesday evening.
Rensselaer Lions honor Louis Degroot for 50 years of service
Nick Fiala
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest E-Editions
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Rensselaer Republican
Daily Headlines: Rensselaer Republican
Rensselaer, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 51%
- Feels Like: 71°
- Heat Index: 71°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 71°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:11:18 AM
- Sunset: 07:27:26 PM
- Dew Point: 52°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 29
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- DeMotte man charged in sexual misconduct case
- Construction zone crash in Jasper County closes I-65
- Rensselaer woman arrested for meth, other drugs
- Rensselaer couple arrested in meth-related case
- Two-vehicle crash claims the life of a Morocco man
- Bombers overcome adversity with late score to beat rival Kougars
- Two arrested in Rensselaer meth case
- Jasper County Arrest Log for Aug. 26
- Monday, Aug. 12 is Lilly Endowment Scholarship meeting
- Public hearing announced in Remington
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.