Lions

Rensselaer Lion Louis Degroot receives an award for 50 years of service from fellow lions Bob Souza and Allen Mushett. 

 Photo provided

RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Lions Club congratulated local Lion Louis Degroot for 50 years of service to the club. His recognition ceremony took place at the Rensselaer Lions Club Awards Night event Tuesday evening.

