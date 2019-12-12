RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer location of the Jasper County Library is again hosting an ongoing Christmas Tree Walk, with a deadline of Dec. 23.
This year's trees were set up by CDC Resources, the Jasper Newton Foundation, the T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Responsibly) Program (# 1071) and the Hanging Grove Progressive 4's 4H Club. People can bring an unexpired can or boxed non-perishable food items to place under their favorite tree. Then, the food will be donated to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry.
The library will also be hosting its annual Combat Coffee event for community veterans on Dec. 16, 9:30 a.m. — 11 p.m. Veterans are invited to come for coffee, conversation and camaraderie.