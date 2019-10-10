RENSSELAER - The Rensselaer Library recently announced that community veterans are invited to visit the library for another Combat Coffee event, Monday, Oct. 21, 9:30-11 a.m.
This event is intended to help local veterans build a strong network and have the opportunity to fellowship with one another.
The brew will be provided by the veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company.
Registration for the free program is requested, but it is not required.
Anyone with further questions is encouraged to contact Kari Lentino at 219-866-5881 or visit the library at 208 W. Susan St.