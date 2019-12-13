RENSSELAER — Various issues were discussed at this week's meeting of the Rensselaer City Council, from the swearing-in ceremonies of city government officials to details on seasonal cleaning efforts and repair projects.
Mayor Stephen Wood announced that, instead of waiting for a point next year, the new and reelected city government members will be sworn in at the final meeting of this year, slated for 6 p.m. Dec. 23. He said this was because that schedule worked for everyone involved.
Those individuals will be sworn in by City Clerk and Treasurer Frieda Bretzinger.
"Of course, it won't take effect until Jan. 1," Wood said. "Mrs. Bretzinger will do that because she's already been sworn in."
Councilman Ernest Watson Jr. expressed thanks to the Rensselaer Street Department for keeping up with the need to quickly gather and dispose of leaves and limbs from people's property after the area's recent intense winds.
"The leaves have been all over the place and (the workers) have been through four or five times, it seems like," Watson said. He added that his neighbor was happy with how fast and efficient the city employees have been.
"He was just really happy with the way they're doing things with removing the leaves," Watson said.
Street Superintendent David Daniels said the workload for the street department is finally starting to slow down.
"This weekend was halfway decent," he said Monday. "Last week, they kind of made a couple rounds each route."
Councilman George Cover also expressed thanks to the department.
"I've had several people remark to me this week how much they appreciated the street department and the pickup of leaves and limbs and how fortunate we were," he said. "And I assured them we are very fortunate to have it."
Building Commissioner and Fire Chief Kenny Haun said there are work opportunities available for the United States Census.
"The 2020 Census is coming out, so I'm working with the county on that," he said. "And if anybody knows of somebody looking for maybe some part-time work or something like that, the census is hiring. Just go to census.gov and it pretty much walks you through that part of it."
Haun also provided an update on the status of the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department's aerial truck, which is currently unavailable for use since it is being repaired. During several recent fire-related incidents, the department has had to make use of other departments' aerial trucks.
"We took it up a few weeks ago to have it worked on, and the parts they got in will not work," Haun said. "So we're trying to reorder some parts again. In the meantime, the truck could be out of service for another possibly three to four weeks."