RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Care Center is inviting locals and local businesses to participate in its second wreath competition.
The center will be providing each participating residence with a wreath this week. Residents, associates and visitors will have the opportunity to bid on each of the wreaths. The highest bidder will win a free lunch for their business provided by the care center.
All proceeds from the bids will go toward the center’s activity department.
Second and third-place winners will be included this year, due to the level of participation and enthusiasm shown last year.
Wreaths are due by Dec. 6, and they will be on display until Dec. 16.