REMINGTON — Jasper County Community Services welcomed area seniors to the Remington Senior Center Open House Tuesday, August 27.
The day began with complimentary donuts and coffee at 9 a.m. to anyone wishing to stop in for conversation or to take a tour of the center and breakfast. Most attendees stayed and enjoyed time socializing and meeting the new site manager, Michelle Medrano and Sandy Erickson, the site assistant.
A lunch was served at 11:30 a.m., followed by a game of Bingo.
The center wished to express thanks to Remington business sponsors for the Bingo event. Those sponsors included Petro, Casey’s, Family Express, Pizza King, McDonald’s, True Value, NAPA Auto Parts and Blossom Boutique.
Anyone wanting more information about programs and services is encouraged to call the center at 219-261-2228.