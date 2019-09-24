RENSSELAER — The first Puma 500 event, a go-kart race inspired by the Little 500 events held prior to Saint Joseph's College's suspension of operations, has been scheduled for this weekend.
It took quite a while for organizers of the event to make it a reality, considering the approval's necessary to hold it on county property.
For organizer Ron Kasparian, Co-Owner of Rensselaer's 3D-printing company "You'll Never Guess," the effort to make this version of the race happen is one he is very passionate about. He was a student driver in SJC's Little 500, between 2004 and 2008, including a time as the winner in 2007. He also won in 2009 as an SJC alumnus.
"Me and my Wife have sponsored 139 karts in eight years," he said. "The amazing thing about this race is (that) we get to see a snapshot of a person at a time, like a reunion that happens once a year."
"You get to see people that make time to come and be a part of something, not because the have too but because they want to — corner people, track people, racers. (They're) People of all walks of life, education, age, gender, traveling great distances to be with us on this great day! To sum it all up, it is just a great day! Unfortunately, in life there just isn't many of them. That's what make this all worth it!"
Kasparian chose not to comment on why the Puma 500 event was organized even though the Saint Joseph's College Alumni Association, Inc. has still been hosting its own Little 500 races in recent years. But it is objectively true that the association has run into problems while organizing those Little 500 races, such as when 2018's race was canceled. On that occasion, the association said a lack of insurance coverage was the reason why the race could not be held.
The upcoming Puma 500 race, featuring 17 drivers, will take place Saturday at the Jasper County Fairgrounds, starting at noon. The cost $3.00 to get in, though children under 5 are free get in free.
"It was group effort," he said, "lots of people, lots of hope for the future and trying to carry this on."
Kasparian said he and the others have been trying to put together their own event since the last race held on the SJC campus in 2017.
"We just hadn't figured out when and where, but knew it would happen!" he wrote.
Vendors that will be at the event include Tish's Dishes, providing food, drinks and desserts, as well as Reinforcements Design, selling shirts. SJC-themed cookie cutters, coasters and souvenirs will be sold as well.
It has taken Kasparian and the rest of the team quite a while to set up the event, not least because a location was difficult to settle on at first.
Kasparian approached the Rensselaer City Council months ago about the possibility of holding it on roads near or on West Drexel Parkway. But the council chose not to approve the necessary road blockages out of concern for anyone who could potentially be injured or blocked from easy access to the hospital if necessary. Fortunately, the event will be allowed at the fairgrounds.
"We did get all the necessary permission from county to hold this event," Kasparian said Tuesday. "The Fair board listen to what we wanted to do, took it to a vote, and approved having a race held at the fairgrounds."
He went on to say that getting it all done involved "a mix of blood, sweat and tears."
"It took a little bit of effort from all involved from the board, to the people that work the corners at this event," he said. "This will help fund the future races and make this an amazing event! The money, from the entry (fee) of the drivers to the gate fee, goes towards the future races."
He said that the hardest part of getting this accomplished has been "all of the little details, motors, karts, people, track location, fixing corners to make them safer, logistics, track workers — all the little details that make an event successful that couldn't possible be listed here."