RENSSELAER — PINK for Sam, often simply called “PINK,” is a local organization which seeks to offer support to those fighting breast cancer.
The organization is currently asking those in the Jasper or Newton county areas who knows someone struggling with the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer to nominate them as the beneficiary of the 2020 PINK event.
That event will be held Feb. 29, 2020 at the eMbers Venue.
Though the stated deadline for nominations is Nov. 9, organizer Michelle Oliver said that is a relatively loose deadline.
“We may extend it until the middle of November,” she said. “But (it’s needed) by mid-November.”
Anyone with a nominee in mind must have that presumptive nominee fill out a form with certain key information, such as their county of residence, address and a short biography of their life and prognosis.
This information may be submitted on special sheets that the organization has handed out for local businesses.
“There are some of those around Jasper and Newton; of course we can’t take them everywhere,” Oliver said. “But yes, they will get one of those to fill out. Or, they can actually get ahold of us and we can mail one to them, or we can email one, either way.”
With its loose deadline, the organization is trying to allow for flexibility, when it comes to the timing of a more recent prognosis.
“We’re kind of ahead of the game this year,” Oliver said. “We would like to have a recipient by the end of November (or) first of December. Normally, in December is when we have someone. I don’t want to do it too soon, because somebody could get just diagnosed, and it could be a couple days until we’re getting ready to make a decision and we find out. So we’re always just wanting to hear.”
Local organizers have also prepared special care packages for others suffering with all different types of cancers as well, which is something that might be available to those in need.
“We do help people without just breast cancer,” Oliver said. “We do the wellness baskets too, and that’s for anyone — Children, men, women, any form.”
She said the local organization is trying to get bigger and stronger in the fight to support cancer sufferers in the area.
“It’s a team effort; there’s a few of us,” she said. “There’s about 10 of us now that are behind the scenes doing this all year round, so we’re growing. We’re getting there. We’re just all full-time workers that do this on the side.”
Anyone seeking a form is encouraged to call 219-869-9008. The information may be mailed to “PINK for Sam” at PO Box 124 in Rensselaer, or emailed to pinkforsam@gmail.com.