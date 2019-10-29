RENSSELAER — Roughly 2,000 people gathered Sunday at the Jasper County Fairgrounds for the community's annual Safe Halloween Trunk or Treat event.
Children and parents were able to play games, listen to music and enjoy some snacks as they partook in an event designed to give everyone the chance to stay safe while getting in on the scary-good fun.
More than 30 cars with decorated trunks were driven to the fairgrounds that evening. The basket prize for best trunk, donated by the Willow Switch Coffee Shop, went to the Koczan family. Organizer Alice Smith joked that everyone should make beating them next year as their goal since they have won several times.
Members of the committee which organizes the event every year were fortunate that, unlike in 2018, there was no need for a last-minute candy run to a local store. Volunteers who passed out candy were encouraged to bring much of their own, and approximately 20,000 pieces of candy were were supplied by organizers.
Put another way, it added up to well over 160 gallons of candy, aside from that which volunteers brought with them on the day. By the end of the night, there was no major fear of a dwindling supply.
"We distributed candy, we kept shuffling it around," said organizer Angie Haun.
Smith said that the leftover candy would be given to the Rensselaer Care Center and Autumn Trace for use during those institutions' upcoming trick-or-treat events on Thursday.
Autumn Trace's event starts at 5 p.m. that night, and the RCC's event starts at 6:30 p.m. Both events end at 8 p.m.
Among the many volunteers at the fairgrounds Sunday night was Kenny Gratner, who kept a count of virtually every child and parent who walked through the fairgrounds' community buildings to receive candy at each trunk.
"We always try to help out a little bit," Gratner said of the volunteers.
His final tally after most, if not all, of the last participants had walked through the buildings was 1,816 people. Volunteer Amanda Stone said she noticed how all of the families and children were "very polite" as they made their way past the decorated cars.
Once again, those people started the holiday season in a safe, family-friendly way, thanks to the hard work of numerous contributing individuals and businesses.
Those included DeMotte State Bank, Jackson Funeral Chapel, Donaldson North American Distribution Center, Alliance Bank, Nail Bumpers, Kaufman Seal Coating, the Rensselaer Police Department, the Jasper County Economic Development Organization, the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department, Indiana Farm Bureau, Ci Insurance, Wagon Wheel Bar & Grill, the Rensselaer Rotary Club, Main Street Rensselaer, Northside Tavern, Jenkins Realtor and Leggett & Platt Inc.
The committee also wished to thank Rensselaer's McDonald's, Conagra, the Jasper County Fair Association and the Safe Kids Team.
Individuals who also received a special thanks included Barbara Schulz, Allen Strole, Carol Lockridge, Bill and Diane Hollerman, Mona and Edward Jagoda, Marilyn Jean Parker, Connie Blackketter, Linda Johnson, Kenneth Culp, Karen Hickman, Elaine and William White, Gerald Cooper, Patty Fischer, Patricia Owens, Linda Fox Shide, Community Club members from Rensselaer Central High School, Linda Johnson, Jeff Phillips, Jody Burton and Heidi Phillips.
Approximately $2,000 is still needed to fund next year's event. Donations will be accepted at the Rensselaer Police Department, with checks payable to “Safe Halloween Event,” at P.O. Box 280, Rensselaer.
People with questions are encouraged to contact the RPD at 219-866-7602 or contact Kenny Haun at 219-866-2311.