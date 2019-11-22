RENSSELAER — Numerous local organizations are again sponsoring the local Miracle Tree program.
The program gives people the opportunity to buy a Christmas gift for a child in need while visiting any one of many participating businesses.
People can go to the Miracle Tree at a given location and find a stocking tag with a child’s name on it, as well as some general details about that child. After picking the stocking tag, people can sign a log book in the space next to the ID number of the child who’s name they have taken. Then, they can use the information they’ve seen on the tage to buy a gift for the child. They then return the wrapped gift to the tree with the tag securely affixed to the outside of the package. This must be done by Dec. 11.
This year’s Miracle Tree is put on by PSI IOTA XI Sorority and The Rensselaer Rotary Club, in conjunction with WRIN/WLQI Radio, First Merchants Bank, Alliance Bank, Banking Center of Kentland Bank Rensselaer, Fifth Third Bank, DeMotte State Bank of Rensselaer, Fenwick Farms Brewing Company and the Indiana Farm Bureau.
“They just have to have the gift back here by Dec. 11,” Fenwick Farms Brewery Co-Owner Sam Yacko said of the participants. “And then, the Rotary will pick them up.”