RENSSELAER — Northside Tavern will be hosting a benefit in celebration of the life of Missy Kay. All proceeds will be donated in Kay’s honor to her favorite charities.
The benefit will be held Saturday, Oct. 12. The festivities will include a scavenger hunt, a dart tournament, t-shirt sales, a pork chop dinner, a silent auction and various raffles.
T-shirts will be pre-sold for $20. Locals can ask the bartender at Northside Tavern for details.
The scavenger hunt bar crawl will be 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and cost $10 per person. Teams of 2-4 are recommended.
The pork chop dinner will be 5-8 p.m., and so will the silent auction.
The dart tournament will be $10. Sign-up time is 7 p.m. Darts fly at 8 p.m.
There will be a 50/50 raffle. One ticket is $1 and six tickets are $5. One need not be present to win.
Donations
Local businesses are encouraged to support this event with either an item for the auction or a monetary donation. Receipts will be provided for tax deductions.
Any questions about donations may be directed to Nicole Pollock of Northside Tavern at 219-819-0172.