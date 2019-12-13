RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Area Ministerial Association is once again sponsoring the Longest Night Service, this time at Hope Community Church, located at 609 N. McKinley Ave. The service will take place Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.
This association said this service is done "in affirmation of those who need a healing, quiet, meditative worship service."
"If you look and listen carefully, it won’t take you long to notice a few persons around you who are not very excited about the approach of the holiday season," the association stated. "Sometimes there are negative emotions that surface at the holidays because of exhaustion, depression, sadness, or loneliness. There may be concerns that weigh heavy on the heart due to the loss of a loved one, broken relationships, insecurity of employment or health concerns.
"Even among the most joyful, there may be persons who yearn for a space of quiet contemplation and reflection during the holidays."
The service is intended to provide quiet reflections to help the gathered community "experience God’s grace-filled, healing love."
"In the darkest of nights, this year’s Winter Solstice — the longest night of the year – this service is designed to be an oasis of God’s healing, quiet love and Christ’s light and hope. Scripture, silence, readings, soft music, and prayers will provide a place of rest in God’s gentle, healing, loving Presence," the association stated.
Locals are invited to the service regardless of whether they belong to a particular church or do not attend church. Following the service, there will be snacks and a chance to visit with other attendees.
Anyone with questions about the service is encouraged to call Pastor Debbie Voss at 219-394-2339.