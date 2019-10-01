JASPER COUNTY — Revolutionary War Patriot Private George Moore, the only Revolutionary War veteran known to be buried in Jasper County, was honored at a service on Sunday with a grave marking by the William Henry Harrison Chapter, Indiana Sons of the American Revolution (SAR).
The dedication service was conducted at the Smith Cemetery in Barkley Township, northeast of the city. A Granite marker was also unveiled, which identifies Moore as a Patriot of the American Revolution.
The unveiling was followed by the presentation of wreaths, including by Indiana State Regent of the Indiana Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Charlotte Blair, by General van Rensselaer DAR Chapter President Rhonda Kennedy, by President of the Indiana SAR Kevin Waldroup, by SAR chapters, by State President of the Daughters of 1812 Catherine Reedy and by Jasper County Commission President Kendell Culp. The American Legion Post 29 honor guard then offered a three-volley rifle salute and the playing of Taps.
A wreath was also laid by William Henry Harrison Chapter Registrar/Genealogist and Indiana SAR National Trustee, Dr. Rob Pfaff of Rensselaer. Pfaff organized the event and presented biographical information on Moore, along with Culp.
Moore was born in Frederick County, Maryland October 10, 1749 and served as a private in the Maryland Line, one of the Maryland regiments raised and federalized by the 2nd Continental Congress in the war," Pfaff said, "and participated in many important battles, including Bunker Hill, Long Island, White Plains, Princeton, Brandywine, Germantown, Monmouth and Stony Point.
"By occupation he was a weaver, which vocation he followed almost until the time of his death."
Moore was born 67 years before Indiana became a state and was 86 years old when Jasper County was platted. He would go on to live another 12 years before his death at the age of 98.
"George Moore seems to have been dedicated to the Patriot cause, as he first enlisted in April 1775 in the 3rd Maryland Regiment and, in all, served 6 enlistments, 3 of his own and 3 as a substitute for his brothers and brother-in-law," Pfaff said. "At Monmouth, he was wounded by taking a British cavalry sword to the head. It was after recovering from that wound that he served as substitute for his family members. He then left the service of the Patriot army."
Being a family man, Moore fathered 21 children, and there are multiple poeple with his last name still living in Barkley Township today, though they are apparently not in the same family line.
After his service, on April 24, 1780, Moore married Nancy Ball. His pension application states they had 21 children, of which only five survived, as of 1848.
Moore stated they left Maryland for Madison County, KY in 1791, moved to Champaign County, OH in 1806, and then in 1842, at age 93, he came to Jasper County with his son, William. Moore's wife, Nancy, had died some years earlier.
During his travels west, Moore his military papers, causing his application for a pension to become stalled until records could be secured from Annapolis. His pension was approved around the time of his death, and the money owed to him was paid to his remaining children.
"We don't know why George Moore traveled west to Indiana to settle here near Rensselaer," Culp said. "We know he was not one of the earliest settlers in the area, but I can only imagine that he was influential in the development and eventual growth of our county."
Culp also pointed out that, although there were not many known veterans of the war here, the county is "rich in heritage relative to the Revolutionary War," and even named after the famous Continental Army Scout, Sgt. William Jasper.
"He can probably be credited for settling the precedent for future generations to locate here that were friendly, neighborly and well-respected residents," Culp said. "It's pretty certain that early veterans, such as Mr. Moore, were eager to volunteer and lend their time and talent to support such a cause."
Pfaff agreed.
"It is the selfless commitment to freedom and to the pursuit of dreams that we celebrate here today," he said. "Let us all leave here with a renewed admiration for the people and their actions that secured our freedom.”
Moore's gravestone was marked with a distinctive granite marker. That marker depicts the familiar Continental soldier with his musket, ready to defend his country. The marker further consists of four arms and eight points, each point being decorated with a beaded head. The source of the cross is the ancient chivalric Order of St. Louis. The cross is connected with a circular laurel wreath, a Napoleonic symbol recognizing faithful service and merit. The year 1775 is inscribed at the base, the year the “shot heard 'round the world” was fired at Lexington Green, MA, along with the simple word, "Patriot." An American flag was also placed at the rear of the marker.
Over 200 years have passed since the Revolutionary War Patriots were successful in their fight for independence from Great Britain. The Sons of the American Revolution is an organization whose members carry out patriotic, historical and educational activities to perpetuate the memory and sacrifices of their ancestors who fought or aided in the American Revolution. One ongoing program is to locate and mark the final resting place of those who participated in the struggle for freedom. Any information which will assist in this program or inquiries about membership in the Sons of the American Revolution should be directed to (219) 866-8297 or email rcpfaff@me.com.