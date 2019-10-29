RENSSELAER —
The Rensselaer Lions Club announced Monday that the cheese has arrived, meaning the annual cheese sale is officially active. Baby Swiss or Mild Cheddar cheeses are available at a cost of $10 per block.
Lion Ed Feicht said the local organization received 1,350 pieces of cheese, with 675 pieces of each of the two kinds.
"Hopefully we get it gone by Thanksgiving," he said.
To order, people can call Feicht at 219-863-4615, as well as Lion Allen Mushett at 219-869-5956 or Lion Bob Souza at 219-819-6200.