RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Fair Association will be changing things up for this year's last Bingo games, dubbed "Holiday Bingo," at the county fairgrounds. Now, in addition to the usual fun Bingo games and cash prizes, locals may have a chance to prepare, or receive, one of their Christmas gifts extra early this year.
"It's our last one of the year, and this one is something totally different," said fair board member Marsha Gratner. "We're doing 10 games for gift items, and it's something you would like to give, or something you would like to receive for Christmas."
In addition to the gift giving (or self-gift-giving) fun, the very last game of Bingo will have a big cash prize, as well as food options.
"Our last Bingo is $100 cash coverall Bingo," Gratner said. "And that includes our baked-potato bar, and then we'll have lots of different raffles that are also geared toward gift items."
Advanced tickets to the final Bingo games are $20, and they may be purchased by either stopping in to see Gratner at the Campbell Printing Company, or by sending the money to the fair association directly at P.). Box 37 in Rensselaer.
Mailed tickets will be held at the door and must be postmarked by sometime this Thursday. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $25. The doors open at 5 p.m., and Bingo starts at 6 p.m.
"This is our last one for the year, and we're hoping that it's as successful as the one's previous have been," Gratner said. "It's something different we're trying."
As usual, all of the money raised in ticket sales will go to a good cause for the community.
"All the money we raise goes back into projects for the fairgrounds," Gratner said. "We have to look at what projects the fair board needs to get taken care of."
The board still has some projects lined up. One of them is to continue work on the fairgrounds' restrooms, which Marsha said many people may notice still need some work done on them.
"I think the bleachers need more work, and they're wanting to revamp one of the restrooms, so I imagine our next big project will be working on the restrooms," Gratner said, before adding, with a laugh, that "It will really freshen things up."