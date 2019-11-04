JASPER COUNTY - For anyone feeling lost in the sea of Medicare concerns and Health Insurance, this free presentation is intended to help them find answers and direction. Open enrollment will end on Dec. 7.
Experienced and knowledgeable representatives from the State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (S.H.I.P.) will be at the Rensselaer Senior Center and the DeMotte-based Fase Senior Center in November. Discussion about Medicare 2020 changes and updates will be addressed, as well as what can be done during this open enrollment.
Appointments can also be scheduled for free counseling services from the Indiana State Department of Insurance that can help Indiana Medicare beneficiaries make informed decisions about health insurance by answering their questions. There are no sales, just information.
Assisting with concerns about Medicare in 2020, an explanation of how existing coverage for those seeking new or first-time coverage works will also be addressed. This will be an opportunity to consider decisions that will affect Medicare recipients over the next year. An experienced S.H.I.P. counselor can assist in finding a plan that best suits your needs.
Jasper County Community Service is offering an opportunity to speak with the experts and to meet with an educated and experienced S.H.I.P. counselor at the local senior centers.
There will be S.H.I.P. volunteers on site at each of the dates listed, who can also speak with individuals about prescription discount programs and if they are eligible for the assistance. Locals may bring their medication list to better assist in reviewing choices for their prescription coverage.
The changes in coverage are often confusing and this is a time to gain information. Medicare Presentations will be offered as follows:
Rensselaer Senior Center - 967 E. Leopold Street / 866-8071, Thursday, Nov. 7 at noon
Fase Senior Center – 11978 N. 600 W. DeMotte / 987-7909, Wednesday, Nov. 13, at noon
Attendance at either of these location will provide a wealth of information and opportunity.