RENSSELAER — Jasper County Community Services has been busy this month, wrapping up the acquisition of a new minivan for public transportation and planning for an open house event at its Remington location. This is according to information provided by JCCS.
The van
Employees and leadership of JCCS expressed pride and excitement Wednesday, as the establishment formally acquired a new 2019 Low Floor Dodge Caravan Minivan for public transportation.
County and city leaders, business representatives, civic organizations, JCCS drivers, and board members were also in attendance to celebrate.
The Kankakee Iroquois Planning Commission (KIRPC) received the transportation 5311 funding for transportation operations, allocated by KIRPC to the transportation programs in Jasper, Newton, Starke and Pulaski counties. The new minivan was made available through a Federal Capital Funding Grant. The actual cost of the new vehicle was approximately $43,000.
Fundraising, donations and grants made possible the required cash match of $12,654.57 to receive the new Dodge Caravan minivan.
“The addition of this vehicle will benefit our community’s transportation needs”, stated JCCS Executive Director Sharon Colee. “Our sincere thanks to our donors and to those that supported the many fundraisers held to reach our goal.”
Colee said that donations toward the needed cash match came from various businesses, civic and public groups, as well as individual donors.
"Employees worked diligently to create and implement programs and fundraisers to bring in the needed funds to make this possible," JCCS stated. "(We) would like to thank the following donors: Charlie Roberts Auto, City of Rensselaer, DeMotte State Bank, Anne-Marie Egan, First Presbyterian Church, Fieldhouse Ford Auto Dealership, First Presbyterian Church, Franciscan Alliance Foundation-Rensselaer, Jean Marion, Rensselaer Rotary Club, Wiers Auto Dealership, Mayor Stephen Wood and Ziants Mechanical."
JCCS' transportation director, Kelly Bauer said the facility's transit team is "excited to get the new low-floor minivan on the road."
“We are very thankful to get the first ADA access minivan in our county for public transportation,” he stated. “Without our generous donors this would not be possible.”
The community is encouraged to call Jasper County Community Services at 219-866-8071 for public transportation needs.
Open house
Jasper County Community Services is inviting the senior community to meet the new Remington Senior Center staff. They are Michelle Medrano, the new nutrition site manager and Sandy Ericksen, the new nutrition site assistant.
To this end, the Remington Senior Center will be offering an Open House on Tuesday, August 27, beginning at 10 a.m.
"This would be a great time to meet the new managers and tour the Remington Senior Center," JCCS stated. "There are new programs and services offered."
The open house will begin with free coffee and donuts at 10 a.m. (est).
"Enjoy time relaxing over coffee with friends and a tour of the center," JCCS stated. "You will not want to miss lunch on this day, if you are 60 or over."
Locals are encouraged to call the center no later than 9 a.m. the day before to reserve a lunch meal. Lunch is $2 per person. At 12:30 p.m., free BINGO will begin with prizes ranging from gift cards and many other gift items. Locals can also check out the many opportunities offered at the senior center each week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (est)
Other activities
JCCS said the "Seniors in Motion" exercise program is well-attended each Monday at 9 a.m., as seniors participate in the no-impact exercises with instructor Dennis Lamka. nutrition education classes are offered through Purdue Extension to improve and support better health and nutrition each month.
From games, cards, holiday events, BINGO, bunco and the monthly breakfast event, JCCS offers many activities. Lunch is served each day at 11:30 a.m. (est) to anyone 60 and over. Reservations for lunch must be called in the day before, no later than 9 a.m.
For $2, locals can receive a meal, have time for meeting new friends or enjoying time with those they may already know, who come to the center each day.
Anyone 55 years or older can attend any of the activities and events held at the center. Seating will be limited, so locals should call in a lunch reservation as soon as possible.
For lunch reservations and further information, locals may call the Remington Senior Center at 219-261-2228.