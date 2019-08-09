WHEATFIELD — The Jasper County Veterans Council will be hosting its fifth annual Car, Bike, Truck and Tractor Show later this month.
It will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24 at American Legion Post 406 in Wheatfield. Registration for the show will begin at 8 a.m., and the awards will be handed out at 2 p.m.
Jasper County Veterans Service Officer Tim Flinn, himself a U.S. Navy veteran, said the money raised by the car show will go toward various causes to support local veterans in need.
"That helps with vehicle maintenance for our car, which we purchased a couple years ago," Flinn said. "We give rides to veterans who can't get to their medical appointments, so it helps with maintenance on that and gas. They're all volunteer drivers. They don't get paid to do it."
In the near future, the money will also go to support a fund intended to feed hungry veterans as well. Though a veterans food shelf was recently introduced at the Veterans Service Office, located in the Jasper County Courthouse, Flinn and his part-time assistant, Pat Donnelly, want to switch to gift cards veterans can use at local food stores.
"If people want to donate food, that's great," Flinn said. "But we'd rather have money so we can get a gift card for them. Plus, it doesn't take up that much room."
Donnelly said the turnaround rate for the food shelf was not fast enough, prompting the need to replace the food with something else.
"I'm afraid that the dates are going to run by on some of that stuff," he said. "We thought it'd be just as well to give them a $25 gift card for Save-A-Lot or something where they can get what they want."
Flinn said all the leftover food will be donated to Rensselaer's Good Samaritan Food Pantry.
Donnelly said all those who enter a car in the show and make a donation of $15 or more will be eligible to win a drawing for cash money. Top prizes include $1,000, $500 and $250.
"And then we'll have some smaller increments," Donnelly said. "Plus, we've got a ton of various types of door prizes. We're also going to have separate raffles for a 50-inch flat-screen television and a 22-caliber Henry Golden Boy rifle."
Though the show isn't officially considered a "judged show," commanders from local American Legion and VFW posts, as well as American Legion Auxiliary presidents, will pick personal favorites for various trophies.
The car show will also feature displays of World War II memorabilia, possible displays of military vehicles and vendors offering foods and deserts.
"There'll be sandwiches, elephant ears, ice cream — all that kind of stuff," Donnelly said.
Any Jasper County veterans in need of assistance are encouraged to call the office at 219-866-4901, call Flinn at 219-866-9424, or visit the office in person at Suite 102 of the Jasper County Courthouse.