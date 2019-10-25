RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Rural Electric Membership Cooperative (REMC) held several presentations on power line safety at its building in Rensselaer this week, arranged by Member Services Coordinator Stephanie Johnson.
The presentations were led by Line Foreman Tom Moore, with live demonstrations performed by Journeyman Lineman Dave Skinner and First-year Apprentice Lineman Jay Weaver.
At least one of this week's sessions was attended by approximately 100 or more people, including employees from FBI Buildings; the Indiana Dept. of Transportation, local bus drivers, various highway departments, NITCO and local fire departments.
"Electricity is one of the most-used products in our lives, yet very few people understand it outside of just being able to plug something into the wall," Moore said. "There's over 1,800 electrocutions per year. They don't all result in death, but we hope to teach you some electrical safety today that might help lower that amount."
Linemen are trained in the Rural Electric Apprenticeship Program (REAP) administered by the statewide association, all of which is done in Franklin.
"We've got 8,000 hours of on-the-job training, which amounts to four years of on-the-job training, being trained by the experienced linemen," Moore said.
They also go through 320 hours of classroom instruction, and another 250 hours of specialized hands-on training.
During Moore's presentation, he noted that a new concern for linemen is solar panels, which are becoming more frequent even in rural areas such as Rensselaer.
"We've had four in the last two months that people have hooked up," Moore said. "And with our new meter system, we're able to tell when they're back-feeding onto our line, which is fine. We've got a policy for that. But they need to have the right equipment. You need to have a switch that kills that, when you lose power from us, that kills that solar feed."
In addition to live demonstrations of what happens when power lines are handled incorrectly, handled using prop utility poles that function just like real ones, Moore also reminded locals of how to behave near vehicles near downed power lines.
"If you're in a vehicle, or if you come up on a vehicle, the first thing you need to do is call 911," Moore said. "Get us rolling as soon as possible. If you're in the vehicle and you can't see, or you see that there is a line down, we want you to stay in the vehicle. If somebody comes up, we want you to tell them to stay away."
Unless there is an obvious reason to immediately get out of the vehicle, such as an interior fire, the most important thing to do is simply stay where you are and remain calm, Moore said.
"If you come up on a vehicle and you see a line down, reassure the people in the vehicle," he said. "Tell them to stay there. Try to keep them calm. Because we don't know if that line's dead. You can't tell a lot of times by looking at it. The only time we want you to ever get out of the vehicle is if there's a fire or potential for harm by staying in the vehicle."
Moore reiterated a simple but meaningful message that he hoped would stick with everyone who heard it — if you end up running across a downed power line, your best course of action is to avoid it.
"If you take nothing more away from this program today, just know that you cannot tell what voltage that wire is, if that wire's on or not," he said. "If you've got a down wire, please stay away from it."