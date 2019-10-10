RENSSELAER — Local school boards and administrators have recently been emphasizing the need to prepare local young adults for the possibility of a career in tradecraft. And soon, there will be a big opportunity to do just that.
Stephen Eastridge, executive director of the Jasper County Economic Development Organization, recently detailed a plan his office has been putting together to give local students a chance to see local tradecraft opportunities.
The organization partnered with the Rensselaer Central and Kankakee Valley school corporations, along with area businesses, to plan "trade-show-types of events" for junior and senior students.
RCSC will have its event Oct. 24 and KVSC will have its event on Oct. 29.
These events are intended to showcase the quality of work, work atmosphere, skill needs, benefits and employer expectations that are available to graduate workers here in the county.
At these "show and tell" events, students will be in small groups to rotate among different employers at different stations.
“We have the pleasure of working with our high schools to present outstanding career opportunities available right here in Jasper County” Eastridge stated. “Our area business and industry are seeking local, reliable and skilled employees to fill their varied future vacancies.”
While speaking to the Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, Eastridge also explained that the students may be getting "passports" which they must have stamped a certain number of times after listening to a certain number of employers to prove that they've put time into the program.
"It's pretty much like a five-minute pitch," Eastridge said of the employer stations. "Employers will have five minutes to talk to the students, and then they'll rotate through."
These local employers will include the likes of Chief Industries, Inc., Con Agra Foods, Inc. and others.
"We're talking about our manufacturers, the people who do things on a day-in, day-out basis that really make Rensselaer the heavy hitter of manufacturing for the size of city that we are," Eastridge said.
For more information, locals are encouraged to contact the JCEDO office at (219) 866-3080, Fax (219) 866-3010.