RENSSELAER — The Friends of the Jasper County Animal Shelter will be holding a special yard sale fundraiser at the shelter building along Clark St. this Saturday, right across from the county fairgrounds, 8 a.m. — 2 p.m.
“We’re just trying to do some fundraising, and we thought ‘Well, we could have like a fall yard sale.’” said member Tammy Burkett. “And if it goes over fairly well, then we’re planning on doing another one in the spring.”
The sales items were acquired form within the “Friends” group and their associates in the community. All funds from purchases will contribute to the shelter expansion project.
“We’re just asking them if they have any items that they would like to donate,” Burkett said. “The way it sounds, we’re going to have a pretty good turnout. We’ve got all kinds of items. We’ve got furniture. We’ve got jewelry. We’ve got appliances. We’ve got jewelry. We’ve got movies and all kinds of housewares, stuff like that. So it sounds like it’s going to turn out to be a pretty good one.”
The group has been hoping that the planned expansion of the shelter will have space for a medical area, as well as a quarantine space for potentially-sick animals. There will also be a drive-thru garage area, so that a shelter worker won’t need to contend with the elements on top of a particularly unruly animal that is new to the facility.
“We’re still a long ways away,” Burkett said of the group’s fundraising goals. “We’ve only got about $40,000 and, with the plans and stuff, we’re looking at quite a bit of money. We’re hoping it to be a fairly good-sized facility and stuff for everything that the shelter actually needs.”
Burkett said the exact plans for where to build or find a new facility are currently in flux. Members of the group will be approaching the Jasper County Commissioners soon to discuss the project.
“We still have some plans in the making that we are going to take to the commissioners and talk with them and find out exactly what we have available of a different property, if we can’t build there, where the shelter is right now.”
In the past, the commissioners have given the group approval to draw up potential plans for a project. But the commissioners have also warned the group that the county government may not be able to contribute much to the project, given the economic concerns brought on by the impending closure of the NIPSCO plant in the northern region of the county.