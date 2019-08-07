RENSSELAER — Autumn Trace, a new assisted-living community for those of a certain age, marked its grand opening Saturday by welcoming in approximately 400 to 500 people.
Leaders made clients and visitors feel at home by hosting public and private tours in the morning and afternoon.
“My feet are killing me, but it’s been great,” Executive Director Kristi Ritter said.
The facility, recently estimated to cost around $6 million, features various services and activities for people to enjoy. The property it rests upon was notably sold to Autumn Trace Communities by the leadership of St. Joseph’s College.
The center includes more than 40 individual suites for people in need. In addition to the rooms, it features a restaurant, hair salon, movie theater, chapel, game room, activities/business room and four screened-in patios on each corner, as well as two courtyards.
There is also at least one other room set aside for families to enjoy more private occasions with relatives.
The suites range from studio-size to smaller single-bedrooms. Assistance offered to clients includes bed management, showers, incontinence care and mobility services.
Joe Tesmer, Autumn Trace Communities’ vice president of sales and marketing, said the company was actually approached by several individuals from Rensselaer about the idea. They said the city was in need of a senior community.
“After we were approached, we did our studies and we found out, indeed, there was a big need for these types of services,” Tesmer said during a June interview.
To make clients truly feel at home in the space, Ritter spent time searching the community for local landmarks and well-known locations of which to take photographs. These photos were then matched to a corresponding location inside the center.
For example, there’s a photo of the marquee of the Ritz Cinema on the wall just outside the center’s cinema space. There’s also a photo of the St. Joseph’s College Chapel near the center’s chapel space, and so on.
“If you look at our pictures, they are actually from local things,” said Life Enhancement Director Christy Klaus during a tour. “Each hallway will have a city street name. This will be East Clark Street. This will be College Avenue. Our furthest hallway going east will be Drexel Parkway. And the one going across is going to be McKinley (Avenue).”
Certain special activities will be scheduled to encourage clients to build a community with one another. But Ritter and Klaus said individuals or smaller groups are encouraged to make use of many of the center’s features, virtually any time — day or night.
“We’ve had 200 DVDs donated to us,” Klaus said. “Grab a blanket, sit in here, get yourself comfortable. It is just a nice place to come in and say, ‘Hey, lets do a John Wayne night.’”
Ritter said she had a chance to see clients enjoy meeting familiar faces who turned out to be their new neighbors in the center.
“I just think the whole environment and the feel of it being a community is what people are really attracted to,” she said. “I did a private tour before the public tour, and all of the people got to meet their neighbors. And you just saw the anxiety level just go away because they knew each other. It was like a family reunion.”
People with questions about the center are encouraged to contact Ritter at kristi.ritter@autumntracecommunities.com or at 219-964-2110; or visit autumntracecommunities.com.