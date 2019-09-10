RENSSELAER — Rensselaer's Fraternal Order of the Eagles lodge will be hosting a beneficial motorcycle ride, dart tournament and silent auction to raise funds in support of Cody and Christa Schultz, whose 1-year-old daughter, Hadley, was born with several heart problems.
"I'm a friend of the family," said organizer Jennie DeWees. "These kids, they haven't been married very long. They got married, bought a house, had a baby, (and) the baby had issues. And (they're) trying to play catch-up."
Hadley Schultz was born with numerous holes in her heart, along with a large ventricular septal defect.
According to mayoclinic.org, the latter condition causes blood to be pumped back to the lungs instead of out to the body, causing the heart to work harder.
Schultz underwent open heart surgery in July when the disorders began to show stress on her heart and lungs. Though the surgery was successful, the condition left the family struggling with medical bills, in addition to normal bills.
All of the profits raised from the upcoming event will go to the family to help cover any expenses incurred due to their daughter's illness.
"Every little bit helps," DeWees said. "Everybody could use a little help now and then."
She said there have been many contributions already.
"I've lived in Rensselaer all my life and I know a lot of people," she said.
The benefit will take place Sept. 28 at the Eagles' headquarters, 220 W. Harrison St., Rensselaer. The ride will leave Rensselaer and head toward the DeMotte/Wheatfield area. After stopping in Medaryville, the ride will head toward Roselawn and then to Morocco. The total distance will be at least 90 miles.
Riders will leave at 11 a.m. and try to be back in Rensselaer by approximately 3:30 p.m. Sign-up time is 10 a.m. The cost is $20 per driver and $5 per rider.
There will be a dart tournament, with a sign-up at 4 p.m. The tournament starts at 5 p.m., with a $10 entry fee; and a silent auction, with items available for bid between noon and 7:30 p.m. Food will also be provided to purchase throughout the day.
Auction items will include gift cards, movie passes and other items.
Riders can sign up or contribute auction items anytime, including the day of the event. They will receive a free meal at the Eagles bar after the ride.
Anyone interested in donation to the auction is encouraged to contact the DeWees at 219-869-2172.