JASPER/NEWTON COUNTY — Fair Oaks Farms announced the first harvest from its apple orchard Monday, which the company described as being "four years in the growing." According to the company's leadership, FOF will be celebrating that harvest by donating all proceeds from it to local charitable causes for the next two weekends.
For this weekend, Aug. 17-18, not only will 100% of the orchard proceeds go to the Jasper Newton Foundation, but, through the Lilly Endowment Inc., the donated proceeds will be tripled.
FOF said that customers who donate $10 will get to pick $18 worth of apples, which equates to "about 10 lbs." When a customer contributes $10 this weekend, the Jasper Newton Foundation will receive a total of $30.
The apple orchard will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends throughout this fall season.
Julie Basich, Chief Operating Officer of Fair Oaks Farms, said the facility is hoping to keep it open until the second weekend in October.
FOF also announced the opening of its four-acre corn maze, starting Saturday, Aug. 17. This weekend at the maze, a payment of $5 per person or $10 for the whole family will also be tripled for the Jasper Newton Foundation.
"We’re grateful to have the opportunity to benefit the Jasper Newton Foundation while providing your family a fun day outside," FOF stated.
Brienne Hooker, the foundation's executive director, said that the foundation was contacted over this last weekend about the idea of using the orchard to donate funds.
"They seem real excited, and I'm glad that they're willing to contribute," Hooker said of FOF. "It should be fun."
Basich said the second charity that will be receiving funds on the second weekend has not yet been decided.